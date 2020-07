Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning furnished extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving valet service elevator 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to Highland House, an apartment community with luxury apartments and outstanding resident services. We take pride in the details; with high ceilings and sophisticated appointments, you’ll love the contemporary look and modern conveniences of our apartments. Come take a personal tour around our community to experience how welcoming and elegant our apartments really are. Oversized floor plans and a private balcony or patio in every apartment will give you the space and comfort you expect from a luxury apartment. With generous amenities such as a beautifully landscaped courtyard and a rooftop pool with stunning views of Chevy Chase, you’ll love everything about our community and your new apartment.