5903 Applegarth Pl

Available 07/15/20 Welcome Home: 4 Bedroom TH in Capitol Heights - Property Id: 92850
Platinum Dwellings presents this perfect starter town house. This unit offers 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with hardwood flooring throughout.
On the entry level you will enjoy a cozy kitchen with upgraded SS appliances and full pantry and butler's window, a separate dining room, a sunken living room and a half bath.
The bedroom level provides three bedrooms and a full bath with entry from the master bedroom.
Retreat to the basement where you will find an open concept entertaining space, a bedroom, full bath and laundry area with a walkout to a fenced and partially paved backyard.
This property will rent quickly! Tenant pays rent electricity and water. Don't miss out...inquire today!
No Pets Allowed
