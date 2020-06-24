All apartments in Capitol Heights
Last updated June 24 2020

5903 Applegarth Pl

5903 Applegarth Place · (202) 655-4050
Location

5903 Applegarth Place, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Welcome Home: 4 Bedroom TH in Capitol Heights - Property Id: 92850

Platinum Dwellings presents this perfect starter town house. This unit offers 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with hardwood flooring throughout.

On the entry level you will enjoy a cozy kitchen with upgraded SS appliances and full pantry and butler's window, a separate dining room, a sunken living room and a half bath.

The bedroom level provides three bedrooms and a full bath with entry from the master bedroom.

Retreat to the basement where you will find an open concept entertaining space, a bedroom, full bath and laundry area with a walkout to a fenced and partially paved backyard.

This property will rent quickly! Tenant pays rent electricity and water. Don't miss out...inquire today!
Property Id 92850

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 Applegarth Pl have any available units?
5903 Applegarth Pl has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5903 Applegarth Pl have?
Some of 5903 Applegarth Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 Applegarth Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5903 Applegarth Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 Applegarth Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5903 Applegarth Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitol Heights.
Does 5903 Applegarth Pl offer parking?
No, 5903 Applegarth Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5903 Applegarth Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5903 Applegarth Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 Applegarth Pl have a pool?
No, 5903 Applegarth Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5903 Applegarth Pl have accessible units?
No, 5903 Applegarth Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 Applegarth Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 Applegarth Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5903 Applegarth Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5903 Applegarth Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
