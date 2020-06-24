5903 Applegarth Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 07/15/20 Welcome Home: 4 Bedroom TH in Capitol Heights - Property Id: 92850



Platinum Dwellings presents this perfect starter town house. This unit offers 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with hardwood flooring throughout.



On the entry level you will enjoy a cozy kitchen with upgraded SS appliances and full pantry and butler's window, a separate dining room, a sunken living room and a half bath.



The bedroom level provides three bedrooms and a full bath with entry from the master bedroom.



Retreat to the basement where you will find an open concept entertaining space, a bedroom, full bath and laundry area with a walkout to a fenced and partially paved backyard.



This property will rent quickly! Tenant pays rent electricity and water. Don't miss out...inquire today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92850

Property Id 92850



No Pets Allowed



