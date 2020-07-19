7126 ALLENTOWN ROAD

Amenities

Quaint bungalow situated on 1/4 acre, convenient to major thoroughfares and shopping! Spacious backyard with a shed, enclosed rear porch, brand new wall to wall carpeting, fresh paint, 2 bedrooms on main floor, sprawling loft style bedroom on top floor too! Separate laundry room to accommodate a full size washer & dryer along with creative storage options. Central Air Conditioning, forced air heat, galley style kitchen, ample natural light throughout are some of the many amenities within this charming home.