Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained colonial style single family house, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Renovated bathrooms, new garage door with automatic opener, ready to move in. Large deck back to the woods for entertaining and spacious basement with a room to be used as home office or storage.Very convenient location, 10 minutes away from National Harbor and 20 minutes from Andrews air force base. The neighborhood is quiet, peaceful and friendly. This beautiful house can be your next home!