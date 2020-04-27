5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE

Amenities

Looking for an end-unit townhome with lots of natural sunlight? Look no further. This home is located in the gated community of Town Center at Camp Springs and provides a short walking distance to the metro station, plus easy access to I-95. Andrews Air Force base is conveniently close as well as restaurants, shopping and easy access to National Harbor. This home has a 2-car garage, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a cozy basement, plus, a balcony just outside of the eat-in kitchen.