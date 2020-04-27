All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE

5535 Hartfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5535 Hartfield Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for an end-unit townhome with lots of natural sunlight? Look no further. This home is located in the gated community of Town Center at Camp Springs and provides a short walking distance to the metro station, plus easy access to I-95. Andrews Air Force base is conveniently close as well as restaurants, shopping and easy access to National Harbor. This home has a 2-car garage, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a cozy basement, plus, a balcony just outside of the eat-in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE have any available units?
5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE have?
Some of 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5535 HARTFIELD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Pet Friendly Places
Camp Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America