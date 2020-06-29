5524 LANIER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move?? Look no further than this welcoming 3 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in a gated community convenient to Suitland Metro Station. This townhouse is professionally managed, seeking the ideal tenant(s) that would enjoy the comforts of a well maintained home. The house does come partially furnished along with Washer and Dryer on the same level as the 3 Bedrooms. This townhouse of over 2000 Sq Ft of Living Space also has a Balcony for your Spring and Summertime enjoyment in addition to the two car garage. We are seeking prospective tenants that are seeking immediate occupancy. The ideal tenant(s) income threshold should be that of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent. No prior evictions. Consistent employment history. $40 application fee per adult over 18 years old (non-refundable). Background and credit check performed. NO PETS! Please contact Leasing Agent Representative to schedule a viewing and to discuss further details. Look forward to hearing from you.