Camp Springs, MD
5524 LANIER AVENUE
Last updated March 2 2020

5524 LANIER AVENUE

5524 Lanier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5524 Lanier Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move?? Look no further than this welcoming 3 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in a gated community convenient to Suitland Metro Station. This townhouse is professionally managed, seeking the ideal tenant(s) that would enjoy the comforts of a well maintained home. The house does come partially furnished along with Washer and Dryer on the same level as the 3 Bedrooms. This townhouse of over 2000 Sq Ft of Living Space also has a Balcony for your Spring and Summertime enjoyment in addition to the two car garage. We are seeking prospective tenants that are seeking immediate occupancy. The ideal tenant(s) income threshold should be that of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent. No prior evictions. Consistent employment history. $40 application fee per adult over 18 years old (non-refundable). Background and credit check performed. NO PETS! Please contact Leasing Agent Representative to schedule a viewing and to discuss further details. Look forward to hearing from you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

