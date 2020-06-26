6226 GOTHIC LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NO SECTION 8 PLEASE! Large, impressive, end unit, brick, colonial townhome situated in a gorgeous cul-de-sac featuring 4BR/4BA and 1 car attached garage. The open floor plan with plenty of natural lighting in all areas offers lots of living space with several updates including a new roof. On the main level is a two story vaulted living room, formal dining room, half bath, family room and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Adjacent the eat-in kitchen is the cozy family room with gas fireplace and access to the custom deck featuring an electric awning (overlooking massive views). The upper level offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a spacious vaulted master suite with walk-in closet, private master bath and laundry. It is complimented with a full finished walk-out lower level with independent in-law suite/4th bedroom, full bath, a kitchenette and cozy wood burning fireplace. The focal point on this level is the in-home office, second laundry and lots of storage spaces. This townhome is larger than most detached homes in the area and provides the best of homes the highbridge community has to offer. Must see!