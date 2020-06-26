All apartments in Bowie
Last updated August 11 2019

6226 GOTHIC LANE

6226 Gothic Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6226 Gothic Lane, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

NO SECTION 8 PLEASE! Large, impressive, end unit, brick, colonial townhome situated in a gorgeous cul-de-sac featuring 4BR/4BA and 1 car attached garage. The open floor plan with plenty of natural lighting in all areas offers lots of living space with several updates including a new roof. On the main level is a two story vaulted living room, formal dining room, half bath, family room and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Adjacent the eat-in kitchen is the cozy family room with gas fireplace and access to the custom deck featuring an electric awning (overlooking massive views). The upper level offers 3 generous bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a spacious vaulted master suite with walk-in closet, private master bath and laundry. It is complimented with a full finished walk-out lower level with independent in-law suite/4th bedroom, full bath, a kitchenette and cozy wood burning fireplace. The focal point on this level is the in-home office, second laundry and lots of storage spaces. This townhome is larger than most detached homes in the area and provides the best of homes the highbridge community has to offer. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6226 GOTHIC LANE have any available units?
6226 GOTHIC LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6226 GOTHIC LANE have?
Some of 6226 GOTHIC LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6226 GOTHIC LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6226 GOTHIC LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6226 GOTHIC LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6226 GOTHIC LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 6226 GOTHIC LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6226 GOTHIC LANE offers parking.
Does 6226 GOTHIC LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6226 GOTHIC LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6226 GOTHIC LANE have a pool?
No, 6226 GOTHIC LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6226 GOTHIC LANE have accessible units?
No, 6226 GOTHIC LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6226 GOTHIC LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6226 GOTHIC LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
