Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5904 Grenfell Loop

5904 Grenfell Loop · (301) 580-3808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5904 Grenfell Loop, Bowie, MD 20720

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2200 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328

Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community)

• The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels - the 5th level (loft) is the master suite bathroom with a jetted Jacuzzi tub.
• Eat-in kitchen
• 1-Car Garage, finished basement
• Hardwood floors in Family Room and Dining Room; Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms
• Gas heat, security system, washer/dryer, and large deck.
• Great schools and nearby shopping, restaurants, movies, tennis court, exercise/bike path, etc.
• Minutes from 95/495 and Route 50.
• Pets on case-by-case basis.

Available mid-July. All applicants will be required to complete renter's application and more.

$2,200/per month (Does NOT include utilities).

**The townhouse will be available to occupy in mid-July. The townhouse is available to view now.**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4328
Property Id 4328

(RLNE5829790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

