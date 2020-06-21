Amenities
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath Townhouse - Bowie, MD - Property Id: 4328
Lovely spacious 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhouse at 5904 Grenfell Loop Bowie, MD (Highbridge Park Community)
• The most unique townhouse you will ever see - 5 levels - the 5th level (loft) is the master suite bathroom with a jetted Jacuzzi tub.
• Eat-in kitchen
• 1-Car Garage, finished basement
• Hardwood floors in Family Room and Dining Room; Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms
• Gas heat, security system, washer/dryer, and large deck.
• Great schools and nearby shopping, restaurants, movies, tennis court, exercise/bike path, etc.
• Minutes from 95/495 and Route 50.
• Pets on case-by-case basis.
Available mid-July. All applicants will be required to complete renter's application and more.
$2,200/per month (Does NOT include utilities).
**The townhouse will be available to occupy in mid-July. The townhouse is available to view now.**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4328
Property Id 4328
(RLNE5829790)