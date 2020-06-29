All apartments in Bowie
3902 NORWALK PLACE

3902 Norwalk Place · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Norwalk Place, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Excellent detached split foyer single family home! Clean and ready! Five (5) bedrooms! 2nd floor deck off dining room with stairs down to yard. Sunny open basement with two bedrooms and full bath. Washer & dryer included! Fully fenced backyard! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 NORWALK PLACE have any available units?
3902 NORWALK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 NORWALK PLACE have?
Some of 3902 NORWALK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 NORWALK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3902 NORWALK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 NORWALK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3902 NORWALK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3902 NORWALK PLACE offer parking?
No, 3902 NORWALK PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3902 NORWALK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3902 NORWALK PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 NORWALK PLACE have a pool?
No, 3902 NORWALK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3902 NORWALK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3902 NORWALK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 NORWALK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 NORWALK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
