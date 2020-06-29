Excellent detached split foyer single family home! Clean and ready! Five (5) bedrooms! 2nd floor deck off dining room with stairs down to yard. Sunny open basement with two bedrooms and full bath. Washer & dryer included! Fully fenced backyard! See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3902 NORWALK PLACE have any available units?
3902 NORWALK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 NORWALK PLACE have?
Some of 3902 NORWALK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 NORWALK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3902 NORWALK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.