All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
3626 MORNINGSIDE LN
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 PM

3626 MORNINGSIDE LN

3626 Morningside Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3626 Morningside Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This townhouse has two large bedrooms on upper level w/ceiling fan and full bathroom; Main level has 2 sided wood burning fireplace in living area; separate dining area; Kitchen is open to the dining area with large counter top. Sliding door to patio with fenced in rear yard. Park on the street or behind the townhouse is additional parking. HOA cuts the front lawn. Lead free certified; NO PETS. 3.7 miles to the MARC Train and metro bus is on Race Track Road. L & F Application is on-line for tenant to complete; $55.00 per person for everyone over the age of 18 yrs. each one has to fill out application; Minimum income $64,000.00; 620 or higher credit score required. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN have any available units?
3626 MORNINGSIDE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN have?
Some of 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN currently offering any rent specials?
3626 MORNINGSIDE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN pet-friendly?
No, 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN offer parking?
Yes, 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN offers parking.
Does 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN have a pool?
No, 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN does not have a pool.
Does 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN have accessible units?
No, 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 MORNINGSIDE LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University