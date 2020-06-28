3626 MORNINGSIDE LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This townhouse has two large bedrooms on upper level w/ceiling fan and full bathroom; Main level has 2 sided wood burning fireplace in living area; separate dining area; Kitchen is open to the dining area with large counter top. Sliding door to patio with fenced in rear yard. Park on the street or behind the townhouse is additional parking. HOA cuts the front lawn. Lead free certified; NO PETS. 3.7 miles to the MARC Train and metro bus is on Race Track Road. L & F Application is on-line for tenant to complete; $55.00 per person for everyone over the age of 18 yrs. each one has to fill out application; Minimum income $64,000.00; 620 or higher credit score required. No pets.