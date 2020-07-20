All apartments in Bowie
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

3318 Dunwood Crossing

3318 Dunwood Crossing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Dunwood Crossing Dr, Bowie, MD 20721

Amenities

basketball court
media room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
internet access
media room
Enormous 1-2 bedroom/1 bathroom basement apartment in Bowie!
Nearby shopping mall, restaurants, parks and more

Property highlights:

- Large living room and bedroom with over 2000 SQFT of living space
- Separate dining area and kitchen including all appliances
- Theater room can be used as 2nd bedroom, office or leave as theater room
- Enjoy the outdoors in the shared backyard with basketball court
- Internet, water, gas and electric are included in the monthly rent
- Separate rear walkway and rear entrance
- No pets

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4897445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Dunwood Crossing have any available units?
3318 Dunwood Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Dunwood Crossing have?
Some of 3318 Dunwood Crossing's amenities include basketball court, media room, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Dunwood Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Dunwood Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Dunwood Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Dunwood Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3318 Dunwood Crossing offer parking?
No, 3318 Dunwood Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 3318 Dunwood Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Dunwood Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Dunwood Crossing have a pool?
No, 3318 Dunwood Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Dunwood Crossing have accessible units?
No, 3318 Dunwood Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Dunwood Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Dunwood Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
