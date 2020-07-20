3318 Dunwood Crossing

Amenities

basketball court media room some paid utils internet access

Enormous 1-2 bedroom/1 bathroom basement apartment in Bowie!

Nearby shopping mall, restaurants, parks and more



Property highlights:



- Large living room and bedroom with over 2000 SQFT of living space

- Separate dining area and kitchen including all appliances

- Theater room can be used as 2nd bedroom, office or leave as theater room

- Enjoy the outdoors in the shared backyard with basketball court

- Internet, water, gas and electric are included in the monthly rent

- Separate rear walkway and rear entrance

- No pets



Available Now!



(RLNE4897445)