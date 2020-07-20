Completely renovated with hard wood floors at Lower Level.Huge luxury Master Bathroom with 2 Vanity Sinks & separate shower.Family Room with Fireplace adjoining huge Eat-in-kitchen space leading to the sizeable Deck. Walk out finished Basement has 2 Bedrooms with one full bath.The 2 car Garage in a wonderful location close to the major shopping center makes this colonial a unique.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3113 EAGLES NEST DRIVE have any available units?
3113 EAGLES NEST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3113 EAGLES NEST DRIVE have?
Some of 3113 EAGLES NEST DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3113 EAGLES NEST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3113 EAGLES NEST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.