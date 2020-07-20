3113 EAGLES NEST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated with hard wood floors at Lower Level.Huge luxury Master Bathroom with 2 Vanity Sinks & separate shower.Family Room with Fireplace adjoining huge Eat-in-kitchen space leading to the sizeable Deck. Walk out finished Basement has 2 Bedrooms with one full bath.The 2 car Garage in a wonderful location close to the major shopping center makes this colonial a unique.