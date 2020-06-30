All apartments in Bowie
2713 BARTLETT LANE

2713 Bartlett Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Bartlett Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Be the first to live in this newly remolded 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Cape Code Home on this quiet 1-block street. Large fenced in private back yard. Granite, Travertine Stone/ SS Appliances and Maple US-made honey cabinets in the kitchen. Tiled laundry room with brand new Maytag washer and dryer. Engineered Oak flooring throughout entire first level. The front door, patio door, and all windows have custom built-in blinds. Plush carpet in the upstairs bedrooms with lots of additional closet storage. Beautiful bathrooms in Travertine Stone. Shopping centers just down the street. Super convenient location to RT 3 and RT 50. BWI and Ft Meade/NSA are 30 minutes. Absolutely Gorgeous!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 BARTLETT LANE have any available units?
2713 BARTLETT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 BARTLETT LANE have?
Some of 2713 BARTLETT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 BARTLETT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2713 BARTLETT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 BARTLETT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2713 BARTLETT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 2713 BARTLETT LANE offer parking?
No, 2713 BARTLETT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2713 BARTLETT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 BARTLETT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 BARTLETT LANE have a pool?
No, 2713 BARTLETT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2713 BARTLETT LANE have accessible units?
No, 2713 BARTLETT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 BARTLETT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2713 BARTLETT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.

