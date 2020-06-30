2713 BARTLETT LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Be the first to live in this newly remolded 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Cape Code Home on this quiet 1-block street. Large fenced in private back yard. Granite, Travertine Stone/ SS Appliances and Maple US-made honey cabinets in the kitchen. Tiled laundry room with brand new Maytag washer and dryer. Engineered Oak flooring throughout entire first level. The front door, patio door, and all windows have custom built-in blinds. Plush carpet in the upstairs bedrooms with lots of additional closet storage. Beautiful bathrooms in Travertine Stone. Shopping centers just down the street. Super convenient location to RT 3 and RT 50. BWI and Ft Meade/NSA are 30 minutes. Absolutely Gorgeous!!!!