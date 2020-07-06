2256 PRINCE OF WALES COURT

Amenities

Pride of ownership is seen throughout this cozy townhouse in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Lake Village Manor. One of the larger model, this spacious unit has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floor thru-out. The kitchen has granite countertops with a breakfast bar. A sliding glass door from the separate dining room opens onto a wooden patio on a fully fenced backyard. Basement has a recreational area, a full bathroom, a laundry room with storage space and covered walkout stairs to the backyard. Conveniently located nearby schools, shopping centers, parks, main throughways, and multiple neighborhood amenities. Available for immediate occupancy.