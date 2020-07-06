All apartments in Bowie
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2256 PRINCE OF WALES COURT

2256 Prince of Wales Court · No Longer Available
Location

2256 Prince of Wales Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Pride of ownership is seen throughout this cozy townhouse in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Lake Village Manor. One of the larger model, this spacious unit has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Gleaming hardwood floor thru-out. The kitchen has granite countertops with a breakfast bar. A sliding glass door from the separate dining room opens onto a wooden patio on a fully fenced backyard. Basement has a recreational area, a full bathroom, a laundry room with storage space and covered walkout stairs to the backyard. Conveniently located nearby schools, shopping centers, parks, main throughways, and multiple neighborhood amenities. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

