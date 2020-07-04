16420 ELLIPSE TERRACE

Amenities
Tony Williams and The Lease Collection Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated Town Home Centrally Located Near Bowie Town Center, Local Parks, Great Restaurants and Major Highways!Available Now! This Beautiful 4 BD / 2.5 BA Town Home Features: Plenty of Natural Lighting Throughout The House, Stainless Steal Appliances w/ Dish Washer, Cozy Electric Fire Place, New Carpet, New Lighting Fixtures, Washer and Dryer and Much More...Less Than A 5 Minute Drive From Community Parks, Bowie Town Center Shopping Mall, Movie Theaters, Nightlife and Great Family Restaurants. For more info or to schedule a tour, contact Tony Williams @ 301.893.7205