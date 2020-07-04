All apartments in Bowie
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

16420 ELLIPSE TERRACE

16420 Ellipse Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

16420 Ellipse Terrace, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Tony Williams and The Lease Collection Presents This Beautiful Fully Renovated Town Home Centrally Located Near Bowie Town Center, Local Parks, Great Restaurants and Major Highways!Available Now! This Beautiful 4 BD / 2.5 BA Town Home Features: Plenty of Natural Lighting Throughout The House, Stainless Steal Appliances w/ Dish Washer, Cozy Electric Fire Place, New Carpet, New Lighting Fixtures, Washer and Dryer and Much More...Less Than A 5 Minute Drive From Community Parks, Bowie Town Center Shopping Mall, Movie Theaters, Nightlife and Great Family Restaurants. For more info or to schedule a tour, contact Tony Williams @ 301.893.7205

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

