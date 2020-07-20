All apartments in Bowie
16410 EVES COURT
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:40 PM

16410 EVES COURT

16410 Eves Court · No Longer Available
Location

16410 Eves Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Well taken care of townhome close to the Bowie Town Center ready for immediate move-in. Cozy walk-out basement on main level with washer/dryer. 2nd floor has hardwood floors, dining room, sunken family room leading out to amazing deck & eat-in kitchen. Third level has 3 bedrooms but master bedroom has custom closet and great spa-like bathroom. The home features solar panels which translates to lower electricity bills with potential to receive money back annually from electric provider. Landscaping included in rent. I have no idea how you can find anything better. **Online rental application online at COZY.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16410 EVES COURT have any available units?
16410 EVES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 16410 EVES COURT have?
Some of 16410 EVES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16410 EVES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16410 EVES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16410 EVES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16410 EVES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 16410 EVES COURT offer parking?
No, 16410 EVES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 16410 EVES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16410 EVES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16410 EVES COURT have a pool?
No, 16410 EVES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16410 EVES COURT have accessible units?
No, 16410 EVES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16410 EVES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16410 EVES COURT has units with dishwashers.
