16410 EVES COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan hot tub

Well taken care of townhome close to the Bowie Town Center ready for immediate move-in. Cozy walk-out basement on main level with washer/dryer. 2nd floor has hardwood floors, dining room, sunken family room leading out to amazing deck & eat-in kitchen. Third level has 3 bedrooms but master bedroom has custom closet and great spa-like bathroom. The home features solar panels which translates to lower electricity bills with potential to receive money back annually from electric provider. Landscaping included in rent. I have no idea how you can find anything better. **Online rental application online at COZY.***