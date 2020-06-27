16028 ELEGANT CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

It's Back! Freshly painted, New carpet, Refreshed deck, Thoroughly cleaned and ready to move in! Charming, light-filled 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in fabulous location near shopping, entertainment, restaurants, major highways, and recreation. Sunny deck, covered patio, and fenced yard. Eat-in kitchen w/new stove, large main level living space with gleaming wood floors. Cozy family room with fireplace with walkout to backyard. Your Bowie home awaits! Easy online application and payment process. $55/applicant. Approved applicant(s) pay 1st month's rent plus security deposit before move in. Long & Foster Property Managed Rental.