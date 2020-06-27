All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 16028 ELEGANT CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
16028 ELEGANT CT
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:11 AM

16028 ELEGANT CT

16028 Elegant Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16028 Elegant Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
It's Back! Freshly painted, New carpet, Refreshed deck, Thoroughly cleaned and ready to move in! Charming, light-filled 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in fabulous location near shopping, entertainment, restaurants, major highways, and recreation. Sunny deck, covered patio, and fenced yard. Eat-in kitchen w/new stove, large main level living space with gleaming wood floors. Cozy family room with fireplace with walkout to backyard. Your Bowie home awaits! Easy online application and payment process. $55/applicant. Approved applicant(s) pay 1st month's rent plus security deposit before move in. Long & Foster Property Managed Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16028 ELEGANT CT have any available units?
16028 ELEGANT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 16028 ELEGANT CT have?
Some of 16028 ELEGANT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16028 ELEGANT CT currently offering any rent specials?
16028 ELEGANT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16028 ELEGANT CT pet-friendly?
No, 16028 ELEGANT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 16028 ELEGANT CT offer parking?
Yes, 16028 ELEGANT CT offers parking.
Does 16028 ELEGANT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16028 ELEGANT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16028 ELEGANT CT have a pool?
No, 16028 ELEGANT CT does not have a pool.
Does 16028 ELEGANT CT have accessible units?
No, 16028 ELEGANT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 16028 ELEGANT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16028 ELEGANT CT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University