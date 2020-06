Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful Brick End Unit TH has 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, a garage, Fireplace, a deck, fenced back yard, over 2,551 sq. ft, an Eat in Kitchen with a new Refrigerator/Stove, new granite countertop, new kitchen floor, washer and dryer in the finished basement, central air and gas heat. Close to Bowie Town Center. NO PETS! Credit,Background, Income, Rental History will be verified.