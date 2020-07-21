All apartments in Bowie
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

15703 ERWIN CT

15703 Erwin Court · No Longer Available
Location

15703 Erwin Court, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING full renovation. Be the first to live in this exquisitely redone townhouse, with 2 beds + 1 den/3.5 baths! Sunken living room with step up to the dining area. Kitchen has white cabinets and pretty backsplash, granite counters, SS appls, full wooden deck off the kitchen! 2 master bedrooms and baths on the upper level. Lower level features a sizable family room, plus a den and extra storage. New carpet, new windows, almost new everything! Sorry, not pets, no smoking at all. Excellent credit required (at least 650), and higher security deposit ($4000) to protect the landlord's extensively updated property. 12 month or longer lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15703 ERWIN CT have any available units?
15703 ERWIN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15703 ERWIN CT have?
Some of 15703 ERWIN CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15703 ERWIN CT currently offering any rent specials?
15703 ERWIN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15703 ERWIN CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 15703 ERWIN CT is pet friendly.
Does 15703 ERWIN CT offer parking?
Yes, 15703 ERWIN CT offers parking.
Does 15703 ERWIN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15703 ERWIN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15703 ERWIN CT have a pool?
No, 15703 ERWIN CT does not have a pool.
Does 15703 ERWIN CT have accessible units?
No, 15703 ERWIN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 15703 ERWIN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 15703 ERWIN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
