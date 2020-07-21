15703 ERWIN CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING full renovation. Be the first to live in this exquisitely redone townhouse, with 2 beds + 1 den/3.5 baths! Sunken living room with step up to the dining area. Kitchen has white cabinets and pretty backsplash, granite counters, SS appls, full wooden deck off the kitchen! 2 master bedrooms and baths on the upper level. Lower level features a sizable family room, plus a den and extra storage. New carpet, new windows, almost new everything! Sorry, not pets, no smoking at all. Excellent credit required (at least 650), and higher security deposit ($4000) to protect the landlord's extensively updated property. 12 month or longer lease.