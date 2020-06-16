All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 15606 EVERGLADE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
15606 EVERGLADE LANE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 AM

15606 EVERGLADE LANE

15606 Everglade Lane · (301) 262-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15606 Everglade Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-204 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
media room
NOTICE: In an effort to enhance social distancing protocols, we ask that you please view the virtual interactive tour online before scheduling a showing appointment.Nestled Away in the heart of Bowie! Walk to Bowie Town Center, Allens Pond, Community Center, Schools, Theater and Commuter Stops! Jump onto Route 50 in minutes for quick access to DC/Annapolis/Baltimore & more! Great 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 Full Bathrooms! Master Bedroom with Huge private bathroom and soaking tub, walk-in closet! Bright and Airy Living Area with access to Balcony. Large Kitchen and Dining area with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! Owner Requests strong credit & rental references. Absolutely NO Pets! No Assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15606 EVERGLADE LANE have any available units?
15606 EVERGLADE LANE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15606 EVERGLADE LANE have?
Some of 15606 EVERGLADE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15606 EVERGLADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
15606 EVERGLADE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15606 EVERGLADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 15606 EVERGLADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 15606 EVERGLADE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 15606 EVERGLADE LANE does offer parking.
Does 15606 EVERGLADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15606 EVERGLADE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15606 EVERGLADE LANE have a pool?
No, 15606 EVERGLADE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 15606 EVERGLADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 15606 EVERGLADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 15606 EVERGLADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15606 EVERGLADE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15606 EVERGLADE LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity