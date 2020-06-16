15606 EVERGLADE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel walk in closets clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking media room

NOTICE: In an effort to enhance social distancing protocols, we ask that you please view the virtual interactive tour online before scheduling a showing appointment.Nestled Away in the heart of Bowie! Walk to Bowie Town Center, Allens Pond, Community Center, Schools, Theater and Commuter Stops! Jump onto Route 50 in minutes for quick access to DC/Annapolis/Baltimore & more! Great 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 Full Bathrooms! Master Bedroom with Huge private bathroom and soaking tub, walk-in closet! Bright and Airy Living Area with access to Balcony. Large Kitchen and Dining area with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! Owner Requests strong credit & rental references. Absolutely NO Pets! No Assigned parking.