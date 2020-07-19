Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15511 North Platte Drive Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Bowie, MD - Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse available in Bowie, MD. Main level of the townhome has an updated hall half bath, living room/dining room combo with plenty of window lighting, and kitchen with breakfast bar, updated fixtures, and a fully loaded kitchen. The upper level has two spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with Jack and Jill entrance to full hall bath with tiled flooring. There is an unfinished basement with plenty of additional room for storage and included laundry, plus a newly added full bath. The living room opens to a wood deck for entertaining.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Contact Tiffany Johnson at 301-789-6991 for details or to schedule an appointment or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is a link to apply online:



http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listing/laurel-single-family/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



