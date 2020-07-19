All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 15511 North Platte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
15511 North Platte Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15511 North Platte Drive

15511 N Platte Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15511 N Platte Dr, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15511 North Platte Drive Available 03/01/19 Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Bowie, MD - Gorgeous 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse available in Bowie, MD. Main level of the townhome has an updated hall half bath, living room/dining room combo with plenty of window lighting, and kitchen with breakfast bar, updated fixtures, and a fully loaded kitchen. The upper level has two spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with Jack and Jill entrance to full hall bath with tiled flooring. There is an unfinished basement with plenty of additional room for storage and included laundry, plus a newly added full bath. The living room opens to a wood deck for entertaining.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Contact Tiffany Johnson at 301-789-6991 for details or to schedule an appointment or email tiffanyj@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is a link to apply online:

http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listing/laurel-single-family/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE4641522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15511 North Platte Drive have any available units?
15511 North Platte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 15511 North Platte Drive have?
Some of 15511 North Platte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15511 North Platte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15511 North Platte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15511 North Platte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15511 North Platte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15511 North Platte Drive offer parking?
No, 15511 North Platte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15511 North Platte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15511 North Platte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15511 North Platte Drive have a pool?
No, 15511 North Platte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15511 North Platte Drive have accessible units?
No, 15511 North Platte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15511 North Platte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15511 North Platte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie Apartments under $1,800Bowie Apartments with Parking
Bowie Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MDCamp Springs, MDChillum, MDElkridge, MD
Landover, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University