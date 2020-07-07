All apartments in Bowie
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:30 AM

14922 London Lane - 1

14922 London Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14922 London Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Minutes to Route 50!!!

This end unit townhouse has been tastefully updated from top to bottom. All new flooring, fixtures, fresh paint, new kitchen and baths with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Looking for a place close to everything? 14922 London Lane is it. If you're not familiar, Bowie Town Center has everything you could ask for. Conveniences include grocery stores, shopping, dining, entertainment—it's all right here. 14922 London Lane is within easy driving distance to Annapolis, Baltimore, Joint Base Andrews and Washington D.C.!

Voucher holders welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14922 London Lane - 1 have any available units?
14922 London Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14922 London Lane - 1 have?
Some of 14922 London Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14922 London Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14922 London Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14922 London Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14922 London Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 14922 London Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 14922 London Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 14922 London Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14922 London Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14922 London Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 14922 London Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14922 London Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14922 London Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14922 London Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14922 London Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.

