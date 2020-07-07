14922 London Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Minutes to Route 50!!!



This end unit townhouse has been tastefully updated from top to bottom. All new flooring, fixtures, fresh paint, new kitchen and baths with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.



Looking for a place close to everything? 14922 London Lane is it. If you're not familiar, Bowie Town Center has everything you could ask for. Conveniences include grocery stores, shopping, dining, entertainment—it's all right here. 14922 London Lane is within easy driving distance to Annapolis, Baltimore, Joint Base Andrews and Washington D.C.!



Voucher holders welcome.