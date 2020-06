Amenities

Great rental property. This 4/2.5 colonial in Yorktown has ample square footage, separate dining room, country kitchen, large yard and 2 car garage. Owners have updated the kitchen and baths. Please note the fireplace in the property is not useable and no cats are allowed.