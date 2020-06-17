1262 PATRIOT LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Vacant and available for showings! All floors, carpet and ceramic tile in bathrooms have been recently steam cleaned to eliminate COVID-19 concerns. This up-graded, 3-level end unit townhouse features double-pane windows throughout; a kitchen with silestone counter tops & stainless steel appliances; large living room with hardwood floor; 2-year old wall-to-wall carpet on bedroom level and brand new carpet in the basement. Freshly painted, throughout and, with a new storm door, this property is move-in ready for new tenants! You'll enjoy relaxing & entertaining on the large deck & flagstone patio in fenced rear yard, backing to the woods. Shopping and commuter routes are nearby.