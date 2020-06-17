All apartments in Bowie
1262 PATRIOT LANE

1262 Patriot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Patriot Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Vacant and available for showings! All floors, carpet and ceramic tile in bathrooms have been recently steam cleaned to eliminate COVID-19 concerns. This up-graded, 3-level end unit townhouse features double-pane windows throughout; a kitchen with silestone counter tops & stainless steel appliances; large living room with hardwood floor; 2-year old wall-to-wall carpet on bedroom level and brand new carpet in the basement. Freshly painted, throughout and, with a new storm door, this property is move-in ready for new tenants! You'll enjoy relaxing & entertaining on the large deck & flagstone patio in fenced rear yard, backing to the woods. Shopping and commuter routes are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 PATRIOT LANE have any available units?
1262 PATRIOT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 PATRIOT LANE have?
Some of 1262 PATRIOT LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 PATRIOT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1262 PATRIOT LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 PATRIOT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1262 PATRIOT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 1262 PATRIOT LANE offer parking?
No, 1262 PATRIOT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1262 PATRIOT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1262 PATRIOT LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 PATRIOT LANE have a pool?
No, 1262 PATRIOT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1262 PATRIOT LANE have accessible units?
No, 1262 PATRIOT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 PATRIOT LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 PATRIOT LANE has units with dishwashers.
