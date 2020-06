Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated 4 bedroom 2 level home Cape Cod style with Front Porch and Garage. Fenced yard. Small pet considered-Pet friendly. . Appt WITH TENANT Only, LANDLORD Requires all Tenants to have a credit score of 650 or above and combined income of at least $75,000 a year to qualify. ALSO Owner is Looking for July 1st Occupancy. He will not consider an August 1st move in Date. Current tenant is moving out June 20th and home is VERY difficult to show prior to that date. More pictures will be posted after June 20th.