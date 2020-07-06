All apartments in Bowie
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

12200 Maycheck Ln

12200 Maycheck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12200 Maycheck Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom Rancher for rent. - Property Id: 261915

Updated Rancher for rent. 3 bedrooms; 2 full baths.
Beautiful flooring in the family room, Living Room & dining area. Updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, refrigerator, cook-top & wall oven. Updated Bathrooms. Fenced yard, 2-car side loading garage with lots of storage. Great location! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, post office, banks, schools, parks, bus stop, Bowie State University, and More! Quick access to Route 50 and B/W Pkwy. Close to Metro & MARC Stations, Ft Meade, NSA, & BWI! This is a No Pets - smoke-free rental - no exceptions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261915
Property Id 261915

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5704004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12200 Maycheck Ln have any available units?
12200 Maycheck Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12200 Maycheck Ln have?
Some of 12200 Maycheck Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12200 Maycheck Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12200 Maycheck Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12200 Maycheck Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12200 Maycheck Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12200 Maycheck Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12200 Maycheck Ln offers parking.
Does 12200 Maycheck Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12200 Maycheck Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12200 Maycheck Ln have a pool?
No, 12200 Maycheck Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12200 Maycheck Ln have accessible units?
No, 12200 Maycheck Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12200 Maycheck Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12200 Maycheck Ln has units with dishwashers.

