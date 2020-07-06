12200 Maycheck Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Updated Rancher for rent. 3 bedrooms; 2 full baths.

Beautiful flooring in the family room, Living Room & dining area. Updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, refrigerator, cook-top & wall oven. Updated Bathrooms. Fenced yard, 2-car side loading garage with lots of storage. Great location! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, post office, banks, schools, parks, bus stop, Bowie State University, and More! Quick access to Route 50 and B/W Pkwy. Close to Metro & MARC Stations, Ft Meade, NSA, & BWI! This is a No Pets - smoke-free rental - no exceptions.

No Pets Allowed



