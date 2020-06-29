All apartments in Bethesda
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail

5325 Westbard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
guest suite
internet access
package receiving
valet service
yoga
Amenities
Community Amenities

Concierge Station
Controlled Building Access
Daily Shuttle Schedule
Fireside Lounge
Fitness Center
Free Weights
Fully-Equipped Business Center
Indoor Bike Storage
Indoor Lap Pool
Metro
Modern Mail Room
Off-Site Storage
On-Site Guest Suite
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Outdoor Oasis & Sitting Area
Package Acceptance
Private Conference Room
Recycling
Short Term Leases Available
Shuttle To Friendship Heights Metro
Starbucks Coffee On-Site
Valet Dry Cleaning
WiFi Available in All Common Areas
Yoga Room

Apartment Amenities

Cable Ready
Close Proximity to 495, DC and VA
Dishwasher
Disposal
Dramatic Living Spaces with Nine Foot Ceilings and Spacious Floor Plans
Floor to Ceiling Windows *
Full-Size Washers and Dryers in Every Home
Generous Walk-In Closets *
Gourmet Kitchens Include GE Profile Appliances, Granite Slab Countertops and Maple Cabinetry
Luxury Bathrooms with Frameless Shower Doors and Oversize Oval Soaking Tubs *
Microwave
Patio/Balcony*
Plush Carpeting
Refrigerator
View*
Wheelchair Access*
Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail have any available units?
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail have?
Some of The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail pet-friendly?
No, The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers parking.
Does The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail have a pool?
Yes, The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail has a pool.
Does The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail have accessible units?
Yes, The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail has accessible units.
Does The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

