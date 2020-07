Amenities

granite counters recently renovated fireplace

AVAILABLE FOR RENT IMMEDIATELY, THIS WONDERFUL SPLIT-LEVEL W/HDWD FLRS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVEL OFFERS 4/5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS...EXCELLENT CONDITION, FORMAL LIVING, DINING ROOMS, & FAMILY ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE. THE UPDATED KITCHEN, WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, FLOWS INTO A SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN BETHESDA, NIH, AND I-495. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE AS WELL. CALL MIKE AT 24-731-9909 WITH ANY QUESTIONS.