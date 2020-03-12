All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

9401 Fernwood Road

9401 Fernwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

9401 Fernwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
9401 Fernwood Road Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Bethesda Colonial! Ideal Urban yet Suburban Location in Green Tree Manor - Well appointed 4BD/3.5BA Classic Colonial in Green Tree! Spacious corner lot with fully fenced rear yard & 2 car garage. Over 3800 S.F., bright, spacious, and in a desirable Green Tree Manor neighborhood with easy access to downtown Washington, DC, World Bank/IMF, the Embassy Row, National Institutes of Health, and Walter Reed Medical Center. Ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, table space, professional grade gas range and range hood. Lovely interior features 4 bedrooms upstairs, spacious den with closet in LL; UPDATED bathrooms, hardwood floors on 2/3 levels, spacious master bedroom w/sitting room and dual closets. Huge rear yard with deck, in-ground swimming pool and grassy area. On Bus Line to Bethesda METRO - 15 mins tops! Whole Foods, Balduccis, Trader Joes, Giants, Safeway, Harris Teeters, Montgomery Mall, all within 2 to 4 mile radius. Sorry, no pets no exceptions. Routine Pool Maintenance, Gutter Cleaning, HVAC service & Lawn Care ALL INCLUDED IN RENT!

More Interior Photos Coming Soon. Long Term Lease Preferred.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 Fernwood Road have any available units?
9401 Fernwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9401 Fernwood Road have?
Some of 9401 Fernwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 Fernwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
9401 Fernwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 Fernwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 9401 Fernwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9401 Fernwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 9401 Fernwood Road offers parking.
Does 9401 Fernwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 Fernwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 Fernwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 9401 Fernwood Road has a pool.
Does 9401 Fernwood Road have accessible units?
No, 9401 Fernwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 Fernwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 Fernwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 Fernwood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9401 Fernwood Road has units with air conditioning.
