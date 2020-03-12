Amenities

9401 Fernwood Road Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Bethesda Colonial! Ideal Urban yet Suburban Location in Green Tree Manor - Well appointed 4BD/3.5BA Classic Colonial in Green Tree! Spacious corner lot with fully fenced rear yard & 2 car garage. Over 3800 S.F., bright, spacious, and in a desirable Green Tree Manor neighborhood with easy access to downtown Washington, DC, World Bank/IMF, the Embassy Row, National Institutes of Health, and Walter Reed Medical Center. Ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, table space, professional grade gas range and range hood. Lovely interior features 4 bedrooms upstairs, spacious den with closet in LL; UPDATED bathrooms, hardwood floors on 2/3 levels, spacious master bedroom w/sitting room and dual closets. Huge rear yard with deck, in-ground swimming pool and grassy area. On Bus Line to Bethesda METRO - 15 mins tops! Whole Foods, Balduccis, Trader Joes, Giants, Safeway, Harris Teeters, Montgomery Mall, all within 2 to 4 mile radius. Sorry, no pets no exceptions. Routine Pool Maintenance, Gutter Cleaning, HVAC service & Lawn Care ALL INCLUDED IN RENT!



More Interior Photos Coming Soon. Long Term Lease Preferred.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5061188)