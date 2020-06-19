All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

9302 Chanute Drive

9302 Chanute Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9302 Chanute Drive, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private Three Bedroom Home In Bethesda for Rent! Renovated Kitchen, Garage Parking, Front/Backyards, Finished Basement & Enclosed Back Patio! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oHfV2YUrDXC

Address: 9302 Chanute Drive Bethesda, Maryland 20814
Market Rent: $3,195 for a 24 Month Lease OR $3,350 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilties: Tenant Responsible for All Utilties
Square Feet: 2,088 Square Feet
Pets: No Pets
Move In: Now!

Welcome to 9302 Chanute Drive! This elegant home sits on top of a small hill. This beautiful detached home has a front yard, back yard, back patio, & a closed in porch. Enjoy the summer nights outside! Also, the house comes equipped with an attached garage and driveway.

The kitchen is newly renovated, never been used before! The interior of the house has a spacious living room area that flows into the dining room with a functioning wood burning fire place. There are three bedrooms are the main floor. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and its own private bathroom. The basement has an open floor plan with an updated half bathroom.

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two and a Half Bathrooms
Appliances: Washer, Dryer, Stainless Steel Electric Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, & Refrigerator
Amenities: Garage Parking, Front Yard, Back Yard, Closed In Porch, Finished Basement, Driveway, Back Patio
Basement: The Basement Cannot Be Used As a Bedroom
Move In Fee: None!
Application Fee: $65 per person
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 Chanute Drive have any available units?
9302 Chanute Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9302 Chanute Drive have?
Some of 9302 Chanute Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 Chanute Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9302 Chanute Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 Chanute Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9302 Chanute Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 9302 Chanute Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9302 Chanute Drive offers parking.
Does 9302 Chanute Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9302 Chanute Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 Chanute Drive have a pool?
No, 9302 Chanute Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9302 Chanute Drive have accessible units?
No, 9302 Chanute Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 Chanute Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9302 Chanute Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9302 Chanute Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9302 Chanute Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

