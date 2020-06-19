Amenities
Private Three Bedroom Home In Bethesda for Rent! Renovated Kitchen, Garage Parking, Front/Backyards, Finished Basement & Enclosed Back Patio! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oHfV2YUrDXC
Address: 9302 Chanute Drive Bethesda, Maryland 20814
Market Rent: $3,195 for a 24 Month Lease OR $3,350 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilties: Tenant Responsible for All Utilties
Square Feet: 2,088 Square Feet
Pets: No Pets
Move In: Now!
Welcome to 9302 Chanute Drive! This elegant home sits on top of a small hill. This beautiful detached home has a front yard, back yard, back patio, & a closed in porch. Enjoy the summer nights outside! Also, the house comes equipped with an attached garage and driveway.
The kitchen is newly renovated, never been used before! The interior of the house has a spacious living room area that flows into the dining room with a functioning wood burning fire place. There are three bedrooms are the main floor. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and its own private bathroom. The basement has an open floor plan with an updated half bathroom.
Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two and a Half Bathrooms
Appliances: Washer, Dryer, Stainless Steel Electric Range Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, & Refrigerator
Amenities: Garage Parking, Front Yard, Back Yard, Closed In Porch, Finished Basement, Driveway, Back Patio
Basement: The Basement Cannot Be Used As a Bedroom
Move In Fee: None!
Application Fee: $65 per person
Resident Benefit Package Fee: $35/Month Resident Benefit Package Fee
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
(RLNE5653792)