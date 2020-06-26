All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

9004 Ewing Dr

9004 Ewing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9004 Ewing Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Betheda Home built in 2006! - Beautiful Bethesda home conveniently located near Walter Reed, NIH and downtown Bethesda. Only one block to Ayrlawn Park & YMCA Daycare. This 2006 Construction home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Gourmet kitchen open to Family Room with gas Fireplace and separate breakfast room. Also, spacious private home-office and a large size two-car garage. Four generous size bedrooms up and three full baths, including a Master Bedroom suite with gas Fireplace, a luxurious Master Bathroom, two spacious walk-in closets and a sitting room! Also on upper level, a walk-in laundry room with extra storage space. Finished walk-out lower level with large recreation room, a studio/home gym, 5th bedroom and an additional full bath.

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Pets allowed on a case by case basis with additional deposit
No smoking

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE5332899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Ewing Dr have any available units?
9004 Ewing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 9004 Ewing Dr have?
Some of 9004 Ewing Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Ewing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Ewing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Ewing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9004 Ewing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9004 Ewing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9004 Ewing Dr offers parking.
Does 9004 Ewing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9004 Ewing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Ewing Dr have a pool?
No, 9004 Ewing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9004 Ewing Dr have accessible units?
No, 9004 Ewing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Ewing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9004 Ewing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9004 Ewing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9004 Ewing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

