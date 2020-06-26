9004 Ewing Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Betheda Home built in 2006! - Beautiful Bethesda home conveniently located near Walter Reed, NIH and downtown Bethesda. Only one block to Ayrlawn Park & YMCA Daycare. This 2006 Construction home features Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors on main & upper levels. Gourmet kitchen open to Family Room with gas Fireplace and separate breakfast room. Also, spacious private home-office and a large size two-car garage. Four generous size bedrooms up and three full baths, including a Master Bedroom suite with gas Fireplace, a luxurious Master Bathroom, two spacious walk-in closets and a sitting room! Also on upper level, a walk-in laundry room with extra storage space. Finished walk-out lower level with large recreation room, a studio/home gym, 5th bedroom and an additional full bath.



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Pets allowed on a case by case basis with additional deposit

No smoking



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.



(RLNE5332899)