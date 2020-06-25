8315 N BROOK LN #2-802

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

Spacious Condo in Downtown Bethesda! Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo in downtown Bethesda!!! Minutes away from metro (Medical Center & Bethesda), NIH, Restaurants, Shopping & Trails. This corner unit condo offers... fresh paint, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen & bathrooms, walk-in master bedroom closet, balcony overlooking the pool & city, additional storage unit, pool, exercise room, 1 garage space & 1 ground parking space & utilities are include in condo fee. There are few pieces of furniture that will stay in the unit. This is negotiable