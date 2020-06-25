All apartments in Bethesda
8315 N BROOK LN #2-802
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:21 PM

8315 N BROOK LN #2-802

8315 N Brook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8315 N Brook Ln, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Condo in Downtown Bethesda! Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo in downtown Bethesda!!! Minutes away from metro (Medical Center & Bethesda), NIH, Restaurants, Shopping & Trails. This corner unit condo offers... fresh paint, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen & bathrooms, walk-in master bedroom closet, balcony overlooking the pool & city, additional storage unit, pool, exercise room, 1 garage space & 1 ground parking space & utilities are include in condo fee. There are few pieces of furniture that will stay in the unit. This is negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 have any available units?
8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 have?
Some of 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 currently offering any rent specials?
8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 pet-friendly?
No, 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 offer parking?
Yes, 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 offers parking.
Does 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 have a pool?
Yes, 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 has a pool.
Does 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 have accessible units?
No, 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 does not have accessible units.
Does 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8315 N BROOK LN #2-802 does not have units with air conditioning.
