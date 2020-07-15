All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 8118 Old Georgetown Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
8118 Old Georgetown Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8118 Old Georgetown Rd

8118 Old Georgetown Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8118 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single-Family home Downtown Bethesda! - Carefully upgraded, Meticulously maintained home in Downtown Bethesda. Beautiful hardwood floors, new windows, updated baths, brand new detached garage plus 3-4 additional cars can be accommodated on driveway, lots of storage room, washer/dryer in basement. This lovely detached home checks all the boxes with an unbeatable location. Available Now!

To schedule a showing please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com.

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Tenant pays all utilities
Tenant responsible for grass, leafs, snow, and gutters.
Security deposit is one months rent
Pets accepted on a case by case basis

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay the $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4570577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 Old Georgetown Rd have any available units?
8118 Old Georgetown Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 8118 Old Georgetown Rd have?
Some of 8118 Old Georgetown Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 Old Georgetown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8118 Old Georgetown Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 Old Georgetown Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8118 Old Georgetown Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8118 Old Georgetown Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8118 Old Georgetown Rd offers parking.
Does 8118 Old Georgetown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8118 Old Georgetown Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 Old Georgetown Rd have a pool?
No, 8118 Old Georgetown Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8118 Old Georgetown Rd have accessible units?
No, 8118 Old Georgetown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8118 Old Georgetown Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8118 Old Georgetown Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8118 Old Georgetown Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8118 Old Georgetown Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Cambridge Square
4909 Battery Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University