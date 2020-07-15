8118 Old Georgetown Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Single-Family home Downtown Bethesda! - Carefully upgraded, Meticulously maintained home in Downtown Bethesda. Beautiful hardwood floors, new windows, updated baths, brand new detached garage plus 3-4 additional cars can be accommodated on driveway, lots of storage room, washer/dryer in basement. This lovely detached home checks all the boxes with an unbeatable location. Available Now!



To schedule a showing please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com.



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Tenant pays all utilities

Tenant responsible for grass, leafs, snow, and gutters.

Security deposit is one months rent

Pets accepted on a case by case basis



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay the $50.00 application fee.



(RLNE4570577)