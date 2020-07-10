7003 EXFAIR ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming single family home built in 1941 in the sought after area of Bradley Village has over 1216 sq ft close to Bethesda Row and less than a mile to the metro.As you enter the front of the house there is a enclosed porch as another room to relax. The living room flows into a combined kitchen dining room with custom cabinetry and granite surfaces and a gas burning stove. The back door opens on to a little patio where you can sit and enjoy the privacy of the back garden.It has 3 bd , 2 ba and hardwood floors throughout. There are two bedrooms and one bath on the 2nd floor and there is another bedroom on the main level that has extra wide doors, this room could also be used as a family room or as an office which added another 355 sq ft when it was renovated in 2013 along with a remodeled bathroom with heated marble flooring and for convenience a stacked washer dryer.On the lower ground floor is another room that would be a perfect work at home space. Parking will require permits.