Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
7003 EXFAIR ROAD
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

7003 EXFAIR ROAD

7003 Exfair Road · No Longer Available
Location

7003 Exfair Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming single family home built in 1941 in the sought after area of Bradley Village has over 1216 sq ft close to Bethesda Row and less than a mile to the metro.As you enter the front of the house there is a enclosed porch as another room to relax. The living room flows into a combined kitchen dining room with custom cabinetry and granite surfaces and a gas burning stove. The back door opens on to a little patio where you can sit and enjoy the privacy of the back garden.It has 3 bd , 2 ba and hardwood floors throughout. There are two bedrooms and one bath on the 2nd floor and there is another bedroom on the main level that has extra wide doors, this room could also be used as a family room or as an office which added another 355 sq ft when it was renovated in 2013 along with a remodeled bathroom with heated marble flooring and for convenience a stacked washer dryer.On the lower ground floor is another room that would be a perfect work at home space. Parking will require permits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 EXFAIR ROAD have any available units?
7003 EXFAIR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7003 EXFAIR ROAD have?
Some of 7003 EXFAIR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7003 EXFAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7003 EXFAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 EXFAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7003 EXFAIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 7003 EXFAIR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7003 EXFAIR ROAD offers parking.
Does 7003 EXFAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7003 EXFAIR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 EXFAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 7003 EXFAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7003 EXFAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7003 EXFAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 EXFAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7003 EXFAIR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7003 EXFAIR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7003 EXFAIR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

