6825 MILLWOOD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 4BR/3BA, 4-level home w/ 1-car garage in the sought after Kenwood Park neighborhood close to downtown Bethesda and commuting routes to DC/NOVA. Basic yard maintenance included. Clean and well-maintained. Lovely wood and hard surface floors throughout - no carpet! Main Level: Upgraded fully equipped Kitchen w/ gas cooking, granite countertops. Living Room. Dining Room. The kitchen and dining room feature French doors which lead to the fabulous Sunroom. Abound in windows and skylights, it is flooded in natural sunlight, boasts high vaulted ceiling, spans the rear of the main level and opens to the large private rear deck; this is a room sure to please and invite family activity and entertaining alike. Skylights and solar tubes bring in natural light. Upstairs: 4BR/2BA. Lower Level 1 (above grade): Sunny family room (could also be utilized as guest space/office/playroom/den), Full Bath, Laundry Room, Garage access. Lower Level 2: Additional family room/recreation/bonus room, utility/mechanical closet, storage. Private back yard. Housing certificates welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Long term lease preferred. SHORT TERM 6 MONTH also considered.