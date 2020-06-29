All apartments in Bethesda
6825 MILLWOOD RD

6825 Millwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

6825 Millwood Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 4BR/3BA, 4-level home w/ 1-car garage in the sought after Kenwood Park neighborhood close to downtown Bethesda and commuting routes to DC/NOVA. Basic yard maintenance included. Clean and well-maintained. Lovely wood and hard surface floors throughout - no carpet! Main Level: Upgraded fully equipped Kitchen w/ gas cooking, granite countertops. Living Room. Dining Room. The kitchen and dining room feature French doors which lead to the fabulous Sunroom. Abound in windows and skylights, it is flooded in natural sunlight, boasts high vaulted ceiling, spans the rear of the main level and opens to the large private rear deck; this is a room sure to please and invite family activity and entertaining alike. Skylights and solar tubes bring in natural light. Upstairs: 4BR/2BA. Lower Level 1 (above grade): Sunny family room (could also be utilized as guest space/office/playroom/den), Full Bath, Laundry Room, Garage access. Lower Level 2: Additional family room/recreation/bonus room, utility/mechanical closet, storage. Private back yard. Housing certificates welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Long term lease preferred. SHORT TERM 6 MONTH also considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6825 MILLWOOD RD have any available units?
6825 MILLWOOD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6825 MILLWOOD RD have?
Some of 6825 MILLWOOD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6825 MILLWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
6825 MILLWOOD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 MILLWOOD RD pet-friendly?
No, 6825 MILLWOOD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6825 MILLWOOD RD offer parking?
Yes, 6825 MILLWOOD RD offers parking.
Does 6825 MILLWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6825 MILLWOOD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 MILLWOOD RD have a pool?
No, 6825 MILLWOOD RD does not have a pool.
Does 6825 MILLWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 6825 MILLWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 MILLWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6825 MILLWOOD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6825 MILLWOOD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6825 MILLWOOD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
