Bethesda, MD
6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE

6732 Kenwood Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6732 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD 20815

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
community garden
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
Nestled adjacent to the community gardens, this lovely 3 level end unit is moments to world-class shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, NIH, Walter Reed, and so much more. Also, adjacent parks and hiker/biker trails. This unit has 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Kitchen has newer appliances. Living room and dining room has wood floors. Carpets are 1 year old. Fully finished lower level with office/den and storage room.Bethesda Circulator (FREE Bus) 1 RESERVED PARKING SPACE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have any available units?
6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have?
Some of 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE offers parking.
Does 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have a pool?
No, 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

