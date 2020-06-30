6732 KENWOOD FOREST LANE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking community garden carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities community garden parking

Nestled adjacent to the community gardens, this lovely 3 level end unit is moments to world-class shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, NIH, Walter Reed, and so much more. Also, adjacent parks and hiker/biker trails. This unit has 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Kitchen has newer appliances. Living room and dining room has wood floors. Carpets are 1 year old. Fully finished lower level with office/den and storage room.Bethesda Circulator (FREE Bus) 1 RESERVED PARKING SPACE