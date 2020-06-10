6604 KENHILL ROAD

Amenities
Spacious and bright craftsman home with thoughtful architectural details and custom built-in's. Gourmet chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters for miles, stainless appliances, double oven, large island. Gleaming hardwood floors, fireplaces, spacious open rooms. Library with built-ins. Huge 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on the upper level. MBR suite with two enormous walk-in closets w/ custom built-in's, MBA retreat with soaking tub. Two additional ensuite bedrooms. Bonus room in the lower level with full bathroom. Fully fenced back yard. Minutes to DC & all Bethesda. Exclusive Community. Walt Whitman High School. Landscaping included in rent. Contact agent for virtual tour.