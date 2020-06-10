All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated May 29 2020

6604 KENHILL ROAD

6604 Kenhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

6604 Kenhill Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious and bright craftsman home with thoughtful architectural details and custom built-in's. Gourmet chef's kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters for miles, stainless appliances, double oven, large island. Gleaming hardwood floors, fireplaces, spacious open rooms. Library with built-ins. Huge 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on the upper level. MBR suite with two enormous walk-in closets w/ custom built-in's, MBA retreat with soaking tub. Two additional ensuite bedrooms. Bonus room in the lower level with full bathroom. Fully fenced back yard. Minutes to DC & all Bethesda. Exclusive Community. Walt Whitman High School. Landscaping included in rent. Contact agent for virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 KENHILL ROAD have any available units?
6604 KENHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6604 KENHILL ROAD have?
Some of 6604 KENHILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 KENHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6604 KENHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 KENHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6604 KENHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6604 KENHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 6604 KENHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6604 KENHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6604 KENHILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 KENHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6604 KENHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6604 KENHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6604 KENHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 KENHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 KENHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 KENHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 KENHILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

