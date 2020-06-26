All apartments in Bethesda
6501 MARJORY LANE

Location

6501 Marjory Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Excellent Condition! Well maintained and renovated, spacious 3-4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in a quiet street steps from Merrymac park in the Whitman/Pyle/Bannockburn School cluster. Oak wood floors, family room could be a 4th bedroom. Very close to downtown Bethesda, Glen Echo, Massachusetts Ave., NIH, public transportation and bicycle route to Washington DC, as well as kayaking on the Potomac River, golf courses, community swimming pool, and a short jog to free neighborhood tennis and basket ball courts, and soccer field. Spacious front and back yard features a deck with built in bench perfect for the Grill. Diplomatic clause welcome. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 MARJORY LANE have any available units?
6501 MARJORY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6501 MARJORY LANE have?
Some of 6501 MARJORY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 MARJORY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6501 MARJORY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 MARJORY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 MARJORY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 6501 MARJORY LANE offer parking?
No, 6501 MARJORY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6501 MARJORY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 MARJORY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 MARJORY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6501 MARJORY LANE has a pool.
Does 6501 MARJORY LANE have accessible units?
No, 6501 MARJORY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 MARJORY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 MARJORY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 MARJORY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 MARJORY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
