6501 MARJORY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Excellent Condition! Well maintained and renovated, spacious 3-4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in a quiet street steps from Merrymac park in the Whitman/Pyle/Bannockburn School cluster. Oak wood floors, family room could be a 4th bedroom. Very close to downtown Bethesda, Glen Echo, Massachusetts Ave., NIH, public transportation and bicycle route to Washington DC, as well as kayaking on the Potomac River, golf courses, community swimming pool, and a short jog to free neighborhood tennis and basket ball courts, and soccer field. Spacious front and back yard features a deck with built in bench perfect for the Grill. Diplomatic clause welcome. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking.