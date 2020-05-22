All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6421 Earlham Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6421 Earlham Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:49 PM

6421 Earlham Dr

6421 Earlham Drive · (240) 988-8008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6421 Earlham Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6421 Earlham Dr · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6421 Earlham Dr Available 06/01/20 Awesome 4 bedroom Split Level home in Bethesda! - Welcome home to your spacious split level 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Bethesda near Montgomery Mall, I-495, I-270, and everywhere you want to be!

Enter into the main level which features a large living room, complete with a cozy fireplace, an updated kitchen with granite counters, a half bath, and a separate dining room.

Travel up a few steps to the expansive family room with soaring cathedral ceiling and a sliding glass door to the back yard.

Up a few more stairs to the upper level, you'll find 4 nice sized bedrooms. One of these is the master bedroom, with tons of closet space and its own private bathroom. The other three bedrooms share a large full bathroom with two sinks.

Rounding out this fabulous home is a great, expansive yard, driveway, and an abundance of storage space in the basement.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Lease Terms:
Available 6/1/2020
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered case by case
Smoking is prohibited

(RLNE3031036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Earlham Dr have any available units?
6421 Earlham Dr has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6421 Earlham Dr have?
Some of 6421 Earlham Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Earlham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Earlham Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Earlham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 Earlham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6421 Earlham Dr offer parking?
No, 6421 Earlham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6421 Earlham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Earlham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Earlham Dr have a pool?
No, 6421 Earlham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Earlham Dr have accessible units?
No, 6421 Earlham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Earlham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 Earlham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 Earlham Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 Earlham Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6421 Earlham Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity