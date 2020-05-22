Amenities

6421 Earlham Dr Available 06/01/20 Awesome 4 bedroom Split Level home in Bethesda! - Welcome home to your spacious split level 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Bethesda near Montgomery Mall, I-495, I-270, and everywhere you want to be!



Enter into the main level which features a large living room, complete with a cozy fireplace, an updated kitchen with granite counters, a half bath, and a separate dining room.



Travel up a few steps to the expansive family room with soaring cathedral ceiling and a sliding glass door to the back yard.



Up a few more stairs to the upper level, you'll find 4 nice sized bedrooms. One of these is the master bedroom, with tons of closet space and its own private bathroom. The other three bedrooms share a large full bathroom with two sinks.



Rounding out this fabulous home is a great, expansive yard, driveway, and an abundance of storage space in the basement.



Lease Terms:

Available 6/1/2020

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered case by case

Smoking is prohibited



