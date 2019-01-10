All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE

6105 Highboro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6105 Highboro Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RENT available 7/1 (2-3 year lease preferred). Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, single family home in well sought after Kenwood Park. Gourmet kitchen equipped with Thermador appliances including built in steam & convection ovens, 58in refrigerator w/built in beverage, 6 range stove, granite countertops, and breakfast bar island. Spacious living room, formal dining and main level study. Fenced in beautifully landscaped back yard with play equipment and patio perfect for outdoor relaxing and entertaining. Top school district location, perfect location for commute. Pets allowed case by case with 500 deposit and 350 cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE have any available units?
6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE have?
Some of 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Pooks Hill Tower & Court
3 Pooks Hill Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
7001 Arlington at Bethesda
7001 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University