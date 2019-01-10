6105 HIGHBORO DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

RENT available 7/1 (2-3 year lease preferred). Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, single family home in well sought after Kenwood Park. Gourmet kitchen equipped with Thermador appliances including built in steam & convection ovens, 58in refrigerator w/built in beverage, 6 range stove, granite countertops, and breakfast bar island. Spacious living room, formal dining and main level study. Fenced in beautifully landscaped back yard with play equipment and patio perfect for outdoor relaxing and entertaining. Top school district location, perfect location for commute. Pets allowed case by case with 500 deposit and 350 cleaning fee.