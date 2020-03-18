6000 MADAWASKA RD

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

You can have it all--location, convenience, and style! A stunning contemporary 3-level home with 5 BDRMS/4BA in Glen Mar Park. The home has been meticulously renovated with luxury upgrades and features throughout the entire house. The main level has natural wood wide plank floors a gourmet kitchen with elegant cabinetry, Wolf stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and Thermador oven and microwave, family room, LR w/electric FP, DR, bedroom, and full bath. Upper level has 3BDRMS/2BA. Lower level has waterproof wood laminate NuCore flooring, wet bar, open family room, another bedroom, full bath, and outside access. Samsung W/D. Housing vouchers welcome. Owner would consider Sale also.