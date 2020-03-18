All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 6000 MADAWASKA RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
6000 MADAWASKA RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6000 MADAWASKA RD

6000 Madawaska Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6000 Madawaska Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
You can have it all--location, convenience, and style! A stunning contemporary 3-level home with 5 BDRMS/4BA in Glen Mar Park. The home has been meticulously renovated with luxury upgrades and features throughout the entire house. The main level has natural wood wide plank floors a gourmet kitchen with elegant cabinetry, Wolf stove, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and Thermador oven and microwave, family room, LR w/electric FP, DR, bedroom, and full bath. Upper level has 3BDRMS/2BA. Lower level has waterproof wood laminate NuCore flooring, wet bar, open family room, another bedroom, full bath, and outside access. Samsung W/D. Housing vouchers welcome. Owner would consider Sale also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 MADAWASKA RD have any available units?
6000 MADAWASKA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6000 MADAWASKA RD have?
Some of 6000 MADAWASKA RD's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 MADAWASKA RD currently offering any rent specials?
6000 MADAWASKA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 MADAWASKA RD pet-friendly?
No, 6000 MADAWASKA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 6000 MADAWASKA RD offer parking?
Yes, 6000 MADAWASKA RD offers parking.
Does 6000 MADAWASKA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 MADAWASKA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 MADAWASKA RD have a pool?
No, 6000 MADAWASKA RD does not have a pool.
Does 6000 MADAWASKA RD have accessible units?
No, 6000 MADAWASKA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 MADAWASKA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 MADAWASKA RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 MADAWASKA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 MADAWASKA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solaire Bethesda on Woodmont
7077 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Triangle Towers
4853 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20815
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Whitney
7707 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bainbridge Bethesda
4918 Saint Elmo Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with BalconyBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University