Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5904 LENOX RD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

5904 LENOX RD

5904 Lenox Road · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Lenox Road, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent this immaculate home in the desirable wooded community of Kenwood Park. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths. Light filled w skylights & an open plan. Gorgeous kitchen w granite & stainless applns. Updated baths & custom closets. Screened in porch & fenced backyard. Top ranked schools, public & private. Walk to Walt Whitman High. Close proximity to Bethesda downtown, NIH, I-495, shopping, restaurants & bike trails. Minutes to DC. Steps to metro bus. Professionally managed rental. Available first week in May for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 LENOX RD have any available units?
5904 LENOX RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5904 LENOX RD have?
Some of 5904 LENOX RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 LENOX RD currently offering any rent specials?
5904 LENOX RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 LENOX RD pet-friendly?
No, 5904 LENOX RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5904 LENOX RD offer parking?
Yes, 5904 LENOX RD offers parking.
Does 5904 LENOX RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5904 LENOX RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 LENOX RD have a pool?
No, 5904 LENOX RD does not have a pool.
Does 5904 LENOX RD have accessible units?
No, 5904 LENOX RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 LENOX RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 LENOX RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 LENOX RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 LENOX RD does not have units with air conditioning.

