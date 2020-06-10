5901 WILSON LN

SOLID COLONIAL NEAR LANDON SCHOOL. BEDROOMS AND BATHROOMS EVERYWHERE. UPDATED KITCHEN: NEW DISHWASHER; DINING ROOM HAS LARGE WINDOW OVERLOOKING FLAT GREEN YARD. NICE DECK. BEDROOM AND BATH SUITE ON MAIN LEVEL. RIDE-ON BUS AT STREET. AVAILABLE March 28. WELL LIT FAMILY ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL.PRICED RIGHT FOR QUICK RENTAL. DO NOT MISS! OWNER/AGENT. CIRCULAR DRIVE HOLDS 4+ CARS; LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
