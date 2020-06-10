All apartments in Bethesda
5901 WILSON LN
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:02 PM

5901 WILSON LN

5901 Wilson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Wilson Lane, Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SOLID COLONIAL NEAR LANDON SCHOOL. BEDROOMS AND BATHROOMS EVERYWHERE. UPDATED KITCHEN: NEW DISHWASHER; DINING ROOM HAS LARGE WINDOW OVERLOOKING FLAT GREEN YARD. NICE DECK. BEDROOM AND BATH SUITE ON MAIN LEVEL. RIDE-ON BUS AT STREET. AVAILABLE March 28. WELL LIT FAMILY ROOM IN LOWER LEVEL.PRICED RIGHT FOR QUICK RENTAL. DO NOT MISS! OWNER/AGENT. CIRCULAR DRIVE HOLDS 4+ CARS; LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 WILSON LN have any available units?
5901 WILSON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5901 WILSON LN have?
Some of 5901 WILSON LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 WILSON LN currently offering any rent specials?
5901 WILSON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 WILSON LN pet-friendly?
No, 5901 WILSON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5901 WILSON LN offer parking?
Yes, 5901 WILSON LN offers parking.
Does 5901 WILSON LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 WILSON LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 WILSON LN have a pool?
No, 5901 WILSON LN does not have a pool.
Does 5901 WILSON LN have accessible units?
No, 5901 WILSON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 WILSON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 WILSON LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 WILSON LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 WILSON LN does not have units with air conditioning.

