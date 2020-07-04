All apartments in Bethesda
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5715 Massachusetts Ave

5715 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5715 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a16eab057 ---- Move in Special - First month rent half off!! $1800.00 The house is conveniently located on Massachusetts Ave between Bethesda and Friendship Heights. The kitchen is large and fully remodeled with new cabinets, counters, and appliances. There's a spacious dining area and living room and lots of large windows make it a very friendly and open space. New energy efficient windows throughout the house, plus new roof. There is also a backyard with a nice porch, one car garage, and spacious driveway to park multiple cars. The layout: Walk in on lower level with over-sized family room to the right, and garage access and a half bath to the left. To the rear of the lower level there is a bedroom suite with full bath and laundry. Upstairs you will find spacious dining room, kitchen, office, and living room to the right. To the left, bedrooms 1 & 2 with front facing windows share 1.5 hall bathrooms. The master suite in the rear is an over-sized room with extra closets and a massive private bathroom. Master bath features dual sink vanity, commode room, standing shower stall, and luxurious jacuzzi tub. -4 Bedrooms -3 Full Bathrooms, 2 Half Bathrooms -Living Room -Dining Room -Kitchen -Office -Family Room -Extra Storage -Attached Garage additional off-street parking -Private Yard The house is located in a beautiful and green residential area, which is great to relax on weekends or if you are an active person who prefers running/walking/biking off of the main roads. The Capital Crescent Trail crosses Mass Ave less than a mile from the doorstep and is a real gem when it comes to being outside in nature. It takes you all the way down to the Waterfront in Georgetown, which on a sunny day makes a great walk or run. Moreover, it's a short drive to Great Falls, which makes a great day trip. 5715 Massachusetts Avenue is near Lockheed Martin Headquarters, Marriott International Headquarters, Coventry Health Care Headquarters, American University, Bethesda Naval & Walter Reed, Chevy Chase Club, and countless Embassies. No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW, Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Massachusetts Ave have any available units?
5715 Massachusetts Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5715 Massachusetts Ave have?
Some of 5715 Massachusetts Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 Massachusetts Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Massachusetts Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Massachusetts Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5715 Massachusetts Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5715 Massachusetts Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5715 Massachusetts Ave offers parking.
Does 5715 Massachusetts Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 Massachusetts Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Massachusetts Ave have a pool?
No, 5715 Massachusetts Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5715 Massachusetts Ave have accessible units?
No, 5715 Massachusetts Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Massachusetts Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Massachusetts Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 Massachusetts Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5715 Massachusetts Ave has units with air conditioning.

