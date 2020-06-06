5618 OGDEN ROAD

Amenities

Amazing rental opportunity in Whitman cluster in Bethesda. Renovated home with wonderful space, open plan and fabulous backyard. Highlights include: modern kitchen with Viking gas stove, GE Monogram fridge, wine-fridge, GE Monogram dishwasher, marble counters all open to living room, dining room and expansive deck, professionally landscaped yard and outdoor fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, recessed lights and more. This one won't last long. $50.00 app fee per applicant. Call Betsy 301-996-8700 to schedule a showing. Tenant occupied, no smoking.