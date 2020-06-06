All apartments in Bethesda
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5618 OGDEN ROAD
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

5618 OGDEN ROAD

5618 Ogden Road · No Longer Available
Location

5618 Ogden Road, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing rental opportunity in Whitman cluster in Bethesda. Renovated home with wonderful space, open plan and fabulous backyard. Highlights include: modern kitchen with Viking gas stove, GE Monogram fridge, wine-fridge, GE Monogram dishwasher, marble counters all open to living room, dining room and expansive deck, professionally landscaped yard and outdoor fireplace. There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, recessed lights and more. This one won't last long. $50.00 app fee per applicant. Call Betsy 301-996-8700 to schedule a showing. Tenant occupied, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 OGDEN ROAD have any available units?
5618 OGDEN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5618 OGDEN ROAD have?
Some of 5618 OGDEN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 OGDEN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5618 OGDEN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 OGDEN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5618 OGDEN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5618 OGDEN ROAD offer parking?
No, 5618 OGDEN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5618 OGDEN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5618 OGDEN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 OGDEN ROAD have a pool?
No, 5618 OGDEN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5618 OGDEN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5618 OGDEN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 OGDEN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 OGDEN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5618 OGDEN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5618 OGDEN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
