5603 Forest Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Congratulations, You Found Me! - Elegant 4 BR 4.5 BA colonial combines luxury living with the convenient location you desire. Located moments to NIH, Walter Reed, Rochambeau French International School, Beltway, Bethesda shopping and over 180 restaurants, parks and more. Open floor plan boasts LR, formal DR, Gourmet Kitchen with Morning Room opening to a Family Room with fire place and exit to spacious deck. Handsome hardwood floors throughout and upscale finishes. Upstairs find 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, walk-in closets, access to balcony, and laundry. Full finished walk-out basement with 2nd fireplace and FB. Two car garage with entry to main level.



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050



This is a Non-Smoking/No Pets Property



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



(RLNE5903189)