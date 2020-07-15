All apartments in Bethesda
5603 Forest Place

Location

5603 Forest Place, Bethesda, MD 20814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5603 Forest Place · Avail. now

$5,300

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3515 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Congratulations, You Found Me! - Elegant 4 BR 4.5 BA colonial combines luxury living with the convenient location you desire. Located moments to NIH, Walter Reed, Rochambeau French International School, Beltway, Bethesda shopping and over 180 restaurants, parks and more. Open floor plan boasts LR, formal DR, Gourmet Kitchen with Morning Room opening to a Family Room with fire place and exit to spacious deck. Handsome hardwood floors throughout and upscale finishes. Upstairs find 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths, walk-in closets, access to balcony, and laundry. Full finished walk-out basement with 2nd fireplace and FB. Two car garage with entry to main level.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

This is a Non-Smoking/No Pets Property

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

(RLNE5903189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 Forest Place have any available units?
5603 Forest Place has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5603 Forest Place have?
Some of 5603 Forest Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 Forest Place currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Forest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Forest Place pet-friendly?
No, 5603 Forest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5603 Forest Place offer parking?
Yes, 5603 Forest Place offers parking.
Does 5603 Forest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 Forest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Forest Place have a pool?
No, 5603 Forest Place does not have a pool.
Does 5603 Forest Place have accessible units?
No, 5603 Forest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Forest Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 Forest Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5603 Forest Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5603 Forest Place does not have units with air conditioning.
