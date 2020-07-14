5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool table garage

A rare find in a GREAT QUIET LOCATION! Just 3 blocks from NIH!!! Handsome brick colonial with all the interior & exterior space you'd ever want or need. Bright, open floor plan, over 5000 square feet of finished living space with 9' ceilings on all three levels! Huge family room with gas fireplace, built-ins, and 10' ceiling. Sumptuous master suite with tray ceiling, elegant owners bath with double vanities, corner soaking tub, and a double shower. Wood floors throughout, NEW laundry machines conveniently located on second level. Great entertainment space with enormous lower level rec room, kitchen/bar, 2nd laundry, built-ins, full bath and pool table. Large fenced, flat backyard with flagstone patio, very quiet street, 2 front load and 1 side load garages. on & on!!"