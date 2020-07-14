All apartments in Bethesda
Find more places like 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethesda, MD
/
5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD

5425 Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5425 Alta Vista Road, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool table
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool table
garage
A rare find in a GREAT QUIET LOCATION! Just 3 blocks from NIH!!! Handsome brick colonial with all the interior & exterior space you'd ever want or need. Bright, open floor plan, over 5000 square feet of finished living space with 9' ceilings on all three levels! Huge family room with gas fireplace, built-ins, and 10' ceiling. Sumptuous master suite with tray ceiling, elegant owners bath with double vanities, corner soaking tub, and a double shower. Wood floors throughout, NEW laundry machines conveniently located on second level. Great entertainment space with enormous lower level rec room, kitchen/bar, 2nd laundry, built-ins, full bath and pool table. Large fenced, flat backyard with flagstone patio, very quiet street, 2 front load and 1 side load garages. on & on!!"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD have any available units?
5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD have?
Some of 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD offers parking.
Does 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5425 ALTA VISTA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
Edgemont at Bethesda Metro
4903 Edgemoor Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln
Bethesda, MD 20814
Bethesda Place
7701 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Upstairs at Bethesda Row
7131 Arlington Rd
Bethesda, MD 20814
7770 Norfolk
7770 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave
Bethesda, MD 20816
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814

Similar Pages

Bethesda 1 BedroomsBethesda 2 Bedrooms
Bethesda Apartments with GymsBethesda Apartments with Parking
Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University