Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5409 Whitley Park Terr

5409 Whitley Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5409 Whitley Park Terrace, Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
5409 Whitley Park Terr Available 02/01/19 3 Bed 3.5 Bath - Bethesda Townhome - Updated Kitchen and Baths - This luxurious end unit townhouse is located in the Whitley Park community at the very top of Pook's Hill, in Bethesda, Whitley Park is an exclusive lifestyle community. Situated on a 16-acre wooded campus enclave that features luxury residences with handy amenities like the multiple tennis courts, and an expansive pool.

Inside the home, you will find a fantastic layout which includes a family room, full bathroom and one car garage on the 1st floor.

On the second floor are the living room, open kitchen and dining room, a half bath, laundry room, and a large rear deck.

The 3rd floor features the master suite, with walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with shower and soaking tub, and across the hall are two bedrooms with large closets and a hallway bathroom with tub.

If all that wasn't enough, the property is located close to the Beltway (495), Wisconsin Ave (355), Downtown Bethesda, and a short drive to the Grosvenor and Medical Center Metro stations. (Red Line).

Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month security deposit required
*Minimum 2-year lease
*Pets are not accepted for this property
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4607647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Whitley Park Terr have any available units?
5409 Whitley Park Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5409 Whitley Park Terr have?
Some of 5409 Whitley Park Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Whitley Park Terr currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Whitley Park Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Whitley Park Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Whitley Park Terr is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Whitley Park Terr offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Whitley Park Terr offers parking.
Does 5409 Whitley Park Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5409 Whitley Park Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Whitley Park Terr have a pool?
Yes, 5409 Whitley Park Terr has a pool.
Does 5409 Whitley Park Terr have accessible units?
No, 5409 Whitley Park Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Whitley Park Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Whitley Park Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Whitley Park Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Whitley Park Terr does not have units with air conditioning.
