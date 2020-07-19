Amenities
5409 Whitley Park Terr Available 02/01/19 3 Bed 3.5 Bath - Bethesda Townhome - Updated Kitchen and Baths - This luxurious end unit townhouse is located in the Whitley Park community at the very top of Pook's Hill, in Bethesda, Whitley Park is an exclusive lifestyle community. Situated on a 16-acre wooded campus enclave that features luxury residences with handy amenities like the multiple tennis courts, and an expansive pool.
Inside the home, you will find a fantastic layout which includes a family room, full bathroom and one car garage on the 1st floor.
On the second floor are the living room, open kitchen and dining room, a half bath, laundry room, and a large rear deck.
The 3rd floor features the master suite, with walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with shower and soaking tub, and across the hall are two bedrooms with large closets and a hallway bathroom with tub.
If all that wasn't enough, the property is located close to the Beltway (495), Wisconsin Ave (355), Downtown Bethesda, and a short drive to the Grosvenor and Medical Center Metro stations. (Red Line).
Lease Terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month security deposit required
*Minimum 2-year lease
*Pets are not accepted for this property
*No smoking inside the property
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4607647)