Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool garage pet friendly tennis court

5409 Whitley Park Terr Available 02/01/19 3 Bed 3.5 Bath - Bethesda Townhome - Updated Kitchen and Baths - This luxurious end unit townhouse is located in the Whitley Park community at the very top of Pook's Hill, in Bethesda, Whitley Park is an exclusive lifestyle community. Situated on a 16-acre wooded campus enclave that features luxury residences with handy amenities like the multiple tennis courts, and an expansive pool.



Inside the home, you will find a fantastic layout which includes a family room, full bathroom and one car garage on the 1st floor.



On the second floor are the living room, open kitchen and dining room, a half bath, laundry room, and a large rear deck.



The 3rd floor features the master suite, with walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with shower and soaking tub, and across the hall are two bedrooms with large closets and a hallway bathroom with tub.



If all that wasn't enough, the property is located close to the Beltway (495), Wisconsin Ave (355), Downtown Bethesda, and a short drive to the Grosvenor and Medical Center Metro stations. (Red Line).



Lease Terms:

*50 application fee required

*1-month security deposit required

*Minimum 2-year lease

*Pets are not accepted for this property

*No smoking inside the property

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities (Water, Gas, Electric)



