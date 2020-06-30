All apartments in Bethesda
5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE

5331 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5331 Massachusetts Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Updated 4BR/4FB English-style colonial with a magnificent rear garden for entertaining, and conveniently located with an easy commute to downtown DC. Set up high off Mass Ave with a 1-car garage and extra parking spaces in front and a private walkway to Worthington Drive to the rear. Entrance level is the lowest level and includes a welcoming foyer, large family room, bonus room, full bath. Up to the bright main level with large living room, dining room, updated kitchen, bedroom and full bath. The upper level has the master bedroom with en suite bath, 2 additional nice size bedrooms and a hall bath. But the outdoors offers the real treat: French doors from the dining room lead to the most incredible tiered rear garden - you will think you are in Italy! Enjoy entertaining family and friends on the expansive patio with built-in grill, burners and sink. Basic landscape maintenance is included in the rent (bi-weekly mowing, monthly maintenance, major seasonal clean-ups, and leaf removal). Owners are willing to rent partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have any available units?
5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have?
Some of 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE offers parking.
Does 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have a pool?
No, 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have accessible units?
No, 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

