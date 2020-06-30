5331 MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Updated 4BR/4FB English-style colonial with a magnificent rear garden for entertaining, and conveniently located with an easy commute to downtown DC. Set up high off Mass Ave with a 1-car garage and extra parking spaces in front and a private walkway to Worthington Drive to the rear. Entrance level is the lowest level and includes a welcoming foyer, large family room, bonus room, full bath. Up to the bright main level with large living room, dining room, updated kitchen, bedroom and full bath. The upper level has the master bedroom with en suite bath, 2 additional nice size bedrooms and a hall bath. But the outdoors offers the real treat: French doors from the dining room lead to the most incredible tiered rear garden - you will think you are in Italy! Enjoy entertaining family and friends on the expansive patio with built-in grill, burners and sink. Basic landscape maintenance is included in the rent (bi-weekly mowing, monthly maintenance, major seasonal clean-ups, and leaf removal). Owners are willing to rent partially furnished.