Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK

5325 Westbard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20816

Amenities

Amenities
Community Amenities

Concierge Station
Controlled Building Access
Daily Shuttle Schedule
Fireside Lounge
Fitness Center
Free Weights
Fully-Equipped Business Center
Indoor Bike Storage
Indoor Lap Pool
Metro
Modern Mail Room
Off-Site Storage
On-Site Guest Suite
On-Site Maintenance
On-Site Management
Outdoor Oasis & Sitting Area
Package Acceptance
Private Conference Room
Recycling
Short Term Leases Available
Shuttle To Friendship Heights Metro
Starbucks Coffee On-Site
Valet Dry Cleaning
WiFi Available in All Common Areas
Yoga Room

Apartment Amenities

Cable Ready
Close Proximity to 495, DC and VA
Dishwasher
Disposal
Dramatic Living Spaces with Nine Foot Ceilings and Spacious Floor Plans
Floor to Ceiling Windows *
Full-Size Washers and Dryers in Every Home
Generous Walk-In Closets *
Gourmet Kitchens Include GE Profile Appliances, Granite Slab Countertops and Maple Cabinetry
Luxury Bathrooms with Frameless Shower Doors and Oversize Oval Soaking Tubs *
Microwave
Patio/Balcony*
Plush Carpeting
Refrigerator
View*
Wheelchair Access*
Window Coverings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK have any available units?
5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK have?
Some of 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethesda.
Does 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK offer parking?
Yes, 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK offers parking.
Does 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK has a pool.
Does 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK have accessible units?
Yes, 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK has accessible units.
Does 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK has units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 5325 Westbard Ave Unit: OAK does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
